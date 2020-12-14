Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc answers questions from media during a press conference after the closing ceremony of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

Vietnam's President and Communist Party's General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (C) and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) attend the opening ceremony of The 37th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and related summits in Hanoi, Vietnam, 12 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MINH HOANG

The battle for succession in the top leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam officially began on Monday with the plenary meeting of the party's central committee, which, this week will elect its members for the next five years, one month before the National Congress scheduled for January.

This meeting of the most powerful body of the party, which has governed Vietnam since 1975, will also serve to elect members of the party's main decision making body, the Politburo, whose appointment will be ratified during the Congress in the first month of next year. EFE-EPA