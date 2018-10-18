Bavarian regional president and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Markus Soeder (R) and Free Voters of Bavaria (Freie Waehler Bayern) leader Hubert Aiwanger give a statement after exploratory talks at the Bavarian state parliament in Munich, Germany, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

The conservative party that earned the most votes in the southeastern German region of Bavaria's recent elections on Thursday announced the start of negotiations to form a coalition government with a smaller center-right party following exploratory talks across the political spectrum.

The leader of the Christian Social Union and German federal interior minister, Horst Seehofer, said in a statement that his party had agreed to launch coalition negotiations with the so-called Free Voters (FW), an independent group focused on local and regional issues that nonetheless has similar stances to the CSU on matters such as the reception of asylum-seekers.