The director of the BBC World Service, Jamie Angus, believes public and private media outlets must work together all over the world in order to defeat misinformation - a battle in which governments must teach their citizens how to distinguish between what is true and what is not.

Angus said in an interview with Efe that the traditional media still has a place in a world beset by fake news, and that it has the capacity to hold those who believe they are above the law to account. EFE-EPA