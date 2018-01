Cars drive on a road during a polluted day in Beijing, China, Oct. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Women wearing protective masks walk on the street in Beijing, China, Oct. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Beijing achieved its air quality goal for 2017, reporting an average density of PM2.5 of 58 micrograms per cubic meter of air, authorities said on Wednesday.

The PM2.5 measurement records particulate matter, which are small and hazardous airborne particles.