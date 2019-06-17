Beijing on Monday voiced its support for Hong Kong’s chief executive following massive protests against the contentious extradition bill, which state media termed as "violent clashes" stemming from "malicious stratagem by local and external forces.”
In its editorial, state media the China Daily on Monday said that the central government "resolutely supports" Chief Executive Carrie Lam despite the protesters demanding her resignation following the suspension — rather than the withdrawal — of the legislative process of the proposed law.