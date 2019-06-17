A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Citizen Front shows that students rallying to support Hong Kong people's protest against the Extradition Bill in Taipei, Taiwan, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN CITIZEN FRONT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Protesters take part in a rally to demand a complete withdrawal of an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters hold a banner with photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (R) prior to a rally demanding a complete withdrawal of an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Beijing on Monday voiced its support for Hong Kong’s chief executive following massive protests against the contentious extradition bill, which state media termed as "violent clashes" stemming from "malicious stratagem by local and external forces.”

In its editorial, state media the China Daily on Monday said that the central government "resolutely supports" Chief Executive Carrie Lam despite the protesters demanding her resignation following the suspension — rather than the withdrawal — of the legislative process of the proposed law.