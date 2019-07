A general view of the main chamber after protesters break into the Legislative Council building during the annual July 1 pro-democracy march in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Protesters wave the British colonial flag after breaking into the main chamber of the Legislative Council building during the annual July 1, pro-democracy march in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Posters of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (2-L) and politicians are placed in front of the parliamentary podium after protesters break into the Legislative Council building during the annual July 1 pro-democracy march in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A protester gestures as he speaks after breaking into the main chamber of the Legislative Council building during the annual July 1 pro-democracy march in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Protesters break into the Legislative Council building during the annual July 1 pro-democracy march in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters break into the main chamber of the Legislative Council building during the annual July 1 pro-democracy march in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Police officers stand guard at the Legislative Council Building after protesters stormed the building in Hong Kong, China, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Police officers are seen behind broken glass panels at the Legislative Council Building after protesters stormed the building in Hong Kong, China, July 2, 2019. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Beijing on Tuesday condemned protesters who stormed Hong Kong’s Legislative Council and asked local authorities to restore social order as the legislature’s president announced the building will remain closed for at least two weeks due to serious damage.

During the Monday commemorations of the anniversary of the United Kingdom’s handover of Hong Kong to China, a splinter group of protesters broke away from a peaceful demonstration and stormed the LegCo building, vandalizing the interior.