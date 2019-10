Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks about US-China trade negotiations outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Acehnese Muslims take part in a protest rally in support of Muslims in China, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks about US-China trade negotiations outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A protester from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China displays a photo of Uyghur prisoners outside Western Police Station to protest the Chinese government's alleged incarceration of one million Uyghur muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, in Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, China, Sep. 2, 2018 .EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Beijing has expressed its firm opposition to Washington adding 28 Chinese organizations and companies to its blacklist over their alleged involvement in abuses against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang province.

"The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to [interference in Chinese affairs]," a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said, according to state news agency Xinhua on Wednesday. EFE-EPA