Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a daily media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, 18 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Chinese government on Monday confirmed the arrest of Chinese journalist Haze Fan, an employee of the United States-based media outlet Bloomberg News in Beijing, for allegedly endangering national security.