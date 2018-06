The Facebook logo inside the Facebook Chalet on the sidelines of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

The government of China on Wednesday urged the United States to provide a just and transparent business environment for Chinese companies operating and investing in the country after concerns were raised in the US over Facebook giving Chinese tech companies privileged access to user data.

Facebook admitted on Tuesday it had given four Chinese tech companies - Huawei, Lenovo, Oppo and TCL - specialized access to user data, aimed at helping them connect with services of the social network.