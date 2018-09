Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (R) speaks with China's President Xi Jinping (not seen) during their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS ASFOURI/POOL

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping (R) before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS ASFOURI/POOL

The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday defended the presence of Sudanese president Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation despite Bashir being wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference that since China was not a party to the Rome Statute, it had reservations regarding the matter and hoped for a prudent handling of the case by the ICC.