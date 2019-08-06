Bottles of honey from the USA (L) are displayed on a shelf at a super market in Beijing, China, 06 August 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

An aerial view of the fish nurse ponds made on the river, and fishing boats in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

China has announced it will cease all agricultural imports from the United States, dealing another blow in the ongoing trade war just a week after the US president accused Beijing of breaking commitments and unveiled fresh tariffs on Chinese products set to kick in next month.

Donald Trump, who has repeatedly promised voters in the US' agricultural heartland more protective measures against allegedly unfair Chinese trade practices, announced an additional 10 percent tariff hike on $300 billion worth of Chinese products as a reprisal for the lack of progress regarding agricultural products in ongoing bilateral trade negotiations.