A general view shows rental bicycles belonging to OFO, Mobike and others brands placed in an outdoor parking ground waiting for repairs and relocation in Beijing, China, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A view shows rental bicycle is discarded in a rubbish heap in Beijing, China, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Bicycles belonging to Beijing-based OFO bike sharing company are parked on a sidewalk in Shenzhen, China, Dec. 05, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Beijing authorities set a limit on the number of shared bikes that can ply the streets of the Chinese Capital, state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

According to the report, the Standing Committee of Beijing Municipal People's Congress passed a regulation on Friday setting a limit of 1.91 million shared bikes on the streets of Beijing.