British and Chinese representatives sign documents at a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding between British and Chinese firms and institutions at the British Ambassador's Residence in Beijing, China, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/POOL

Zhong Shan, Minister of Commerce of China, gives his speech during UAE-China Economic Forum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

British Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox (C) attends a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding between British and Chinese firms and institutions at the British Ambassador's Residence in Beijing, China, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/POOL

China and the United Kingdom have agreed to study the possibility of signing a free trade agreement after Brexit and amid the trade war between Beijing and Washington.

China's Trade Minister Zhong Shan recently met his British counterpart, Liam Fox, to discuss economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, according to state-owned CCTV channel on Sunday.