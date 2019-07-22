Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, July 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Beijing on Monday said the current situation in the South China Sea is "generally stable" and told the United States to stop its “irresponsible behavior” and to “respect the facts” after it accused China of bullying in the disputed waters.

In a daily press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang responded to a Saturday statement by US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, which said the US was "concerned by reports of China’s interference with oil and gas activities” in the Sea, “including Vietnam’s long-standing exploration and production activities” and the Asian giant's "repeated provocative actions."