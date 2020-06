A man stands with his dog in Nanluoguxiang alley, a famous tourist spot in the Hutong neighborhood, amid a new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, 23 June 2020 (issued 25 June 2020). EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

As they come out on the streets in their pajamas without wearing masks, the residents of the "hutongs," - the age-old alleyways in central Beijing lined by small traditional houses - remain oblivious of a fresh wave of coronavirus infections and trust the authorities to keep things in control.