A nurse looks after an elderly man sitting in the wheelchair while other two elder women walk be themselves at a for-profit nursing home in Beijing, China, Oct. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Chinese migrant workers carry their luggage as they move home in Xinjian village of Beijing's Daxing district, China, Nov. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Parents with their children walk in the Sanlitun area of Beijing, China, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The population of Beijing, a city of more than 21 million residents, fell for the first time in 2017, despite the introduction of the two-child policy, according to state media on Tuesday.

Beijing's Population Development and Study Report said that the city's population was 21.7 million, 22,000 less than in 2016, the same year the two-child policy was introduced, the People's Daily newspaper said.