Paramilitary police officers wearing protective face masks stand guard near to the closed Xinfadi market, in Fengtai district, Beijing, China, 14 June 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A paramilitary police officer stands guard at the entrance to the closed Xinfadi market, in Fengtai district, Beijing, China, 14 June 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Paramilitary police officers wearing protective face masks stand guard next to the closed Xinfadi market, in Fengtai district, Beijing, China, 14 June 2020. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Beijing’s municipal government has sacked a district chief and two other officials for not preventing the fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the biggest wholesale food market of the capital, Chinese state media reported Monday.

Deputy head of Fengtai district, Zhou Yuqing, was ousted from office for failing in his duty in prevention and control work, according to the Beijing Daily.