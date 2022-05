Beijing (China), 13/05/2022.- People lineup to weigh fruits and vegetables at a supermarket in Beijing, China, 13 May 2022. Beijing authorities urged residents to stay at home in the coming weekend and announced another three rounds of nucleic acid tests as an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Shanghai (China), 09/05/2022.- People in protective gear stand on the street amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China, 09 May 2022. Shanghai on 09 May reported a drop in Covid-19 cases, while the city has been under strict lockdown amid China's zero-Covid policy for six consecutive weeks. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Shanghai (China), 12/05/2022.- A delivery worker (L) shows his health QR code on the entrance to residential compound under quarantine, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China, 12 May 2022. Shanghai city reported 5 COVID-19 deaths, 144 locally transmitted cases, and 1.305 local asymptomatic infections, according to the Shanghai Health Commission on 12 May 2022. On Tuesday, 10 May, The World Health Organisation (WHO) said China'Äôs zero-COVID strategy to defeat the pandemic is unsustainable. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Beijing (China), 13/05/2022.- People undergo COVID-19 tests at a makeshift tent in Beijing, China, 13 May 2022. Beijing authorities urged residents to stay at home in the coming weekend and announced another three rounds of nucleic acid tests as an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

China on Friday reported two new deaths due to Covid-19 and 331 new positive cases, as authorities continue to grapple with outbreaks in Beijing and Shanghai, the country’s two largest cities.

All the deaths were recorded in Shanghai, which for the past month has been the epicenter of the outbreaks in the country and whose 26 million inhabitants have been under strict lockdown.