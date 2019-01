Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks to reporters during a press conference as part of a visit to New York, New York, USA, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Tuesday asked Canada to respect its laws and to stop making comments it described as irresponsible after it sentenced a Canadian national to death on drugs charges.

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was given the death penalty for drug-related offenses by a court in the northeastern city of Dalian on Monday following an appeal against the 15-year jail term originally given to him in November.