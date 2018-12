Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Tuesday rejected suggestions by Japan that Beijing is expanding its military influence in the region, saying Tokyo should "watch its words."

On Tuesday, the Japanese government approved the first revision of its defense strategy adopted by the country since 2013 amid signs of international tensions over China's growing influence in the region and the still dormant threat from North Korea's nuclear program.