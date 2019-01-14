A Chinese resident takes a photo of fireworks set off to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing, China, late Jan 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Anyone who wishes to buy firecrackers or fireworks to celebrate the Chinese New Year -beginning on Feb. 5 - will have to present their identity document, state media reported on Monday, a measure being seen as a deterrent to prevent fireworks-related accidents that are common in China.

Stores will have devices to identify and register buyers, who will be held accountable in case of an incident, according to an official from the Beijing Emergency Management Bureau Tang Mingming cited by the official China Daily.