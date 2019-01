A woman talks on her phone in front of advertisement for 5G mobile technology during the World Internet of Things (WIoT) exposition in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China, Sep. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Mobile phone operators in Beijing will invest more than 30 billion yuan ($4.42 billion) to build a 5G network in the Chinese capital by 2022, state-owned Xinhua agency reported Wednesday.

The network will cover the city's "core zone", or areas within the Second Ring Road, and the peripheral Tongzhou district, where the construction of an administrative center for municipal buildings is underway.