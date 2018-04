A picture made available on Apr 15, 2015 shows a Liaoning province hukou (L) or household registration and Beijing temporary residence permit (R) in Tongzhou district of Beijing, China, Mar 18, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The city of Beijing is set to launch a new system of residence permits for people not born in the city, based on assigning points for socio-economic status, official media reported on Wednesday.

The system is meant to decide which migrants are eligible to receive "hukou," a residence permit in Chinese cities - established to control the rural exodus towards cities - without which it is difficult to access health, education and other benefits.