Riot police chase a group of protesters down a road on foot, following a rally at Chater Garden in the Central district in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/VIVEK PRAKASH

A protester wearing an illuminated Guy Fawkes mask looks on during a rally at Chater Garden in the Central district in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/VIVEK PRAKASH

Protesters help another member of the group to scale a wall and onto a roof at Chater Garden in the the Central district in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/VIVEK PRAKASH

Protesters hold up the flashlights of their cellphones at a rally at Chater Garden in the the Central district in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/VIVEK PRAKASH

The Chinese government warned Wednesday that it would retaliate strongly to the United States' Lower House passing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which seeks to subject the former British colony's special status to Washington's scrutiny.

"China will definitely take strong countermeasures in response to the wrong decisions by the US side to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a statement published on its website. EFE-EPA