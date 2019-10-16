The Chinese government warned Wednesday that it would retaliate strongly to the United States' Lower House passing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which seeks to subject the former British colony's special status to Washington's scrutiny.
"China will definitely take strong countermeasures in response to the wrong decisions by the US side to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a statement published on its website. EFE-EPA