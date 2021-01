Activists with the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China and China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group demand the release of retained Chinese human rights activists and lawyers during a protest outside the China Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China, 09 October 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Legislator and activist Albert Ho (2ndL), Chairman of the China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group (CHRLCG), and legislator and activist Emily Lau (2ndR), vice-chairperson of the Concern Group, with other members take part in a protest demanding China's government the release of Nobel Peace Prize 2010 Laureate Liu Xiaobo in Hong Kong, China, 11 October 2010. EPA/YM YIK/EPA

Activists with the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China and China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group chant slogans demanding the release of retained Chinese human rights activists and lawyers in Hong Kong, China, 09 October 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A Chinese activist started a hunger strike Friday to protest the country’s authorities for barring him from travel to the United States, where his wife is receiving chemotherapy.

The China Human Rights Lawyers Support Group (CHRLCG) told EFE that security agents prevented Yang Maodong, or Guo Feixiong, from boarding a Thursday flight to the United States from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, accusing him of "putting national security at risk." EFE-EPA