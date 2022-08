Army helicopter drops water over the heavily damaged grain silos at the Port of Beirut, Lebanon, 31 July 2022. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The heavily damaged grain silos at the Port of Beirut, Lebanon, 31 July 2022. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A part of the silos of the port of Beirut collapses after the fire declared in early July

Some of Beirut's remaining port grain silos, which survived a devastating explosion two years ago, collapsed on Sunday as a result of an ongoing fire, just a few days before the anniversary of the blast.

Some of the northern silos crumbled, creating a thick cloud of dust, amid the fire that has been raging for days, Lebanese army and Beirut Fire Department sources told EFE.