Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said the unified opposition’s creation of a coordination council was an attempt to seize power in the country and warned of counter-measures in response.
Workers leave the Minsk Wheeled Tractor Plant as opposition activists protest near in Minsk, Belarus, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATIANA ZENKOVICH
Representative of Belarusian politician Viktor Babariko's campaign office Maria Kolesnikova (L), confidant of ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya Olga Kovalkova (C), lawyer Maxim Znak (R) attend a press conference of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition in Minsk, Belarus, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATIANA ZENKOVICH
Coordinator of the strike of the Minsk Tractor Plant (MTZ) Sergei Dylevsky attends a press conference of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition in Minsk, Belarus, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATIANA ZENKOVICH
Workers leave the Minsk Wheeled Tractor Plant as opposition activists protest near in Minsk, Belarus, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATIANA ZENKOVICH
