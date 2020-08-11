Belarus’s main opposition candidate announced on Tuesday she has fled the country after challenging the results of the country’s presidential elections.
Belarus opposition candidate calls on end to protests, flees to Lithuania
Riot police block an area during a protest following the presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Police officers advance along a street during a protest following the presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK
Police officers inspect destroyed barricades during a protest following the presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK
People stand on a barricade during a protest following the presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK
People rise their hands at the site where a Belarusian protester died on Monday in Minsk, Belarus, 11 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK
People show a victory sign at the site where a Belarusian protester died on Monday in Minsk, Belarus, 11 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
People show a victory sign at the site where a Belarusian protester died on Monday in Minsk, Belarus, 11 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Belarus police pass the site where a protester died on Monday in Minsk, Belarus, 11 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK
