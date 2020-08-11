Belarus opposition candidate calls on end to protests, flees to Lithuania

Riot police block an area during a protest following the presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Police officers advance along a street during a protest following the presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK

Police officers inspect destroyed barricades during a protest following the presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK

People stand on a barricade during a protest following the presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK

People rise their hands at the site where a Belarusian protester died on Monday in Minsk, Belarus, 11 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK

People show a victory sign at the site where a Belarusian protester died on Monday in Minsk, Belarus, 11 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

People show a victory sign at the site where a Belarusian protester died on Monday in Minsk, Belarus, 11 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH