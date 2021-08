Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (2-R) of Belarus celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the women's 100m race of the Dynamic New Athletics final at the Minsk 2019 European Games in the Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, Belarus, 28 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (L) of Belarus crosses the finish line to win the women's 100m race of the Dynamic New Athletics final at the Minsk 2019 European Games in the Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, Belarus, 28 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus reacts after winning the women's 100m race of the Dynamic New Athletics final at the Minsk 2019 European Games in the Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, Belarus, 28 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsymanouskaya wishes to seek asylum, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Monday, after she was removed from the Tokyo Olympics, taken to the airport against her will by team officials and refused to board a flight home.

The 24-year-old told NHK that she had complained on social media about being instructed to compete in an event she was not scheduled for, which was deemed criticism of the Belarusian government, and that she was about to be sent home.