Carles Puigdemont, the former president of Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia, takes part in a several events related to Catalonia's independence process on March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Mauri Ratilainen

Prosecutors in Belgium's capital confirmed Saturday that they have received a European arrest warrant issued by Spain for Carles Puigdemont, the former president of Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia, and three members of his deposed Cabinet.

The Brussels prosecutor's office told EFE it could not yet confirm whether Puigdemont was in Belgium but said it planned to issue a statement providing more details in the coming hours.