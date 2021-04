Belgian police use water cannon to disperse people who gathered in a Brussels park on Thursday, 1 April 2021, for an ostensible festival that turned out to be a hoax. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A Belgian police officer douses someone with pepper spray during an operation to disperse people who gathered in a Brussels park on Thursday, 1 April 2021, for an ostensible festival that turned out to be a hoax. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Belgians gather in a Brussels park on Thursday, 1 April 2021, for an ostensible festival that turned out to be a hoax. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Belgian mounted police try to disperse people who gathered in a Brussels park on Thursday, 1 April 2021, for an ostensible festival that turned out to be a hoax. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Hundreds of Belgian police mobilized on Thursday to break up a crowd of several thousand people who flocked to a Brussels park for a festival even after the promoters acknowledged the event was an April Fools' Day hoax.

Efe was on the scene as a police drone broadcast a message warning the would-be partiers that they faced fines and arrest for violating pandemic rules barring gatherings of more than four people, even outdoors.