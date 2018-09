Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont presents his new book 'The Catalan crisis. An opportunity for Europe' (La crise catalane. Une opportunite pour l'Europe) at Residence Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA/EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A Belgian court on Tuesday set a six-week deadline to deliberate whether it can rule in a lawsuit filed by the exiled former regional president of Catalonia and members of his cabinet against a Spanish judge.

Ex-Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and several of his advisors – Clara Ponsatí, Toni Comín, Lluis Puig and Meritxell Serret – have sued Judge Pablo Llarena of Spain's Supreme Court, accusing him of bias.