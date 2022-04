Henin Beaumont (France), 24/04/2022.- Billboards with posters of French President Emmanuel Macron (L), who is running for reelection, and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen (R) next to a polling station during the second round of the French presidential elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Ian Langsdon

Henin Beaumont (France), 24/04/2022.- French ultra-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate for the French presidency Marine Le Pen (c) casts her ballot at a polling station in the second round of the French presidential elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Ian Langsdon

Le Touquet-paris-plage (France), 24/04/2022.- French President Emmanuel Macron, who is running for reelection, and his wife Brigitte leave the voting booths after voting in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, at a polling station in Le Touquet, France, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/GONZALO FUENTES / POOL MAXPPP OUT

French President Emmanuel Macron should win his country's presidential runoff election on Sunday with between 55-58 percent of the vote, Belgium's La Libre Belgique daily reported, basing its projection on four exit surveys conducted by French polling firms.

The ultrarightist candidate facing off against Macron in the runoff, Marine Le Pen, should receive between 42-45 percent of the votes, the Belgian news outlet said, noting that these results are merely preliminary and could change.