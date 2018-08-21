A judge in western Belgium on Tuesday decided to postpone his decision on whether to extradite a rapper who is wanted in Spain after being sentenced to three and a half years in prison for insulting and slandering the monarchy, exalting terrorism and making threats in his hip-hop lyrics.

José Miguel Arenas Beltrán, known by the stage name "Valtonyc," was found guilty of the speech crimes in Feb. 2017 and his sentence was later confirmed by Spain's Supreme Court. The artist then fled to Belgium days before the date he was supposed to enter prison.