An assailant who carried out an alleged terror attack that killed three people in the Belgian city of Liege was on Wednesday linked by investigators to a murder the previous day, while the prosecutor's office put forward a theory that the suspect may have been radicalized in prison.

On Tuesday, a Belgian man in his 30s who was on temporary leave from prison stabbed two police officers in Liege and shot them with their own weapons, killed a man in a car and barricaded himself in a nearby school with a hostage, where he was shot dead by local security officers in a shootout that left two other officers injured.