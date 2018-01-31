efe-epaMoscow

The Prime Minister of Belgium on Wednesday expressed his support for sanctions on Russia but insisted he wanted to reduce tensions between Moscow and the European Union.

Speaking to students at a conference in the Higher School of Economics in Moscow, Charles Michel said the two main points of disagreement between Russia and the EU were the bloc's western borders and the conflict in Ukraine, particularly Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula, which he insisted had to be resolved through dialogue.