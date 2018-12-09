Belgium's former Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration and member of the N-VA party Theo Francken during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The prime minister of Belgium on Sunday reorganized his cabinet by replacing the members of a nationalist Flemish party that has decided to withdraw from the government coalition over disagreements on an international migration pact.

Charles Michel met with King Philippe to confirm the resignations of the ministers and secretaries of state belonging to the New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), a conservative party advocating for the northern region of Flanders' secession from the rest of the country that has rescinded its alliance with the ruling Christian Democratic and Flemish (DC&V) and Open Flemish Liberals and Democrats (Open VLD) parties.