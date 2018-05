A policeman stands in front of a house in Schaerbeek during a major police operation blocking several street of the district of Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Belgian police on Tuesday said four people were killed after an assailant shot at two officers and allegedly took a hostage from a nearby school.

Willy Demeyer, the Mayor of the eastern city of Liege, said on Twitter that the situation was under control and the assailant had been neutralized.