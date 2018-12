Protesters wearing yellow vests display a banner reading 'PS = MR = the same! Fight the system!' during a protest near European institutions headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Belgian police arrested at least 60 people during a so-called yellow vest protest as some 500 demonstrators took the street in Brussels Saturday, authorities said.

Aside from the arrests, which according to Belgian press pertained to suspected members of a far-right organization, police said the "gilet jaunes" march in Belgium's capital was calm.