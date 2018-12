Protesters of right-wing and far-right Flemish associations attend the 'March Against Marrakech' demonstration near European institutions headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Protesters of right-wing and far-right Flemish associations during the 'March Against Marrakech' demonstration near European institutions headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Mounted police officers chase protesters of right-wing and far-right Flemish associations during the 'March Against Marrakech' demonstration near European institutions headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Police in Brussels on Sunday reported clashes and disturbances as around 5,500 right-wing and far-right protesters took to the street to voice their opposition to Belgium's decision to sign a United Nations migration pact.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel's decision to sign the text adopted in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh prompted the right-wing Flemish N-VA party to pull its support for the government coalition.