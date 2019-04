Wrapped up in a jacket to stave off the cold in a room at the Roj refugee camp in northern Syria, Belgian Cassandra Bodart said she was 18 when she arrived in the country, having followed her husband at the time to join the ranks of the Islamic State terror organization.

Over five years later, Bodart, who nowadays lets her blonde hair go uncovered, insists during an interview with Efe that she has renounced her Muslim faith and simply wants to return to Belgium.