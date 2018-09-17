A judge in Belgium has on Monday rejected an extradition request for a self-exiled Spanish rapper sentenced in his home country to three and a half years in prison for insulting and slandering the monarchy, exalting terrorism and making threats in his lyrics.
Josep Miquel Arenas Beltrán, who performs under the stage name "Valtonyc," fled to Belgium at the end of May just days before he had been ordered to enter prison once the Spanish Supreme Court confirmed a lower court verdict that found him guilty of free speech crimes.