Some pieces of Belgium’s Royal Museum for Central Africa’s large collection are to be returned to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as part of a process to send back illegally obtained treasures from the former Belgian colony.
Belgium's African museum hopes to redeem colonial past returning DRC loot
One of the exhibits at the Belgian museum of Africa, which will be returned to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Ruiz Varo
Facade of the museum of Africa in Belgium, which will return several of its objects that were looted from the former colony of the Congo. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Ruiz Varo
