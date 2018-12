File image dated Dec 18, 2017 shows former Belgian Prime Minister, Charles Michel, during the press conference where he announced his intention to resign. King Phillippe of Belgium accepted his resignation on Dec 21, 2018 but also tasked him to stay on as head of a caretaker government until elections are held, foreseably next May, according to palace sources.EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Stephanie Lecocq

King Phillippe of Belgium (L) met Prime minister Charles Michel (R) at the Royal Palace and accepted his resignation on Dec 21, 2018 but also tasked him to stay on as head of a caretaker government until elections are held, foresseably next May, according to palace sources. EPA-EFE/ Olivier Hoslet

The king of Belgium accepted the resignation of his prime minister on Friday but also tasked him to stay on as head of a caretaker government until elections are held, according to palace sources.

King Philippe of Belgium accepted Charles Michel's resignation and called on the nation's political and institutional leadership to provide a "suitable response" to the nation's current economic, budgetary and international challenges.