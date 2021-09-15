Italian diver and former naval officer Roberto Mazzara poses during an interview with Efe on 13 September 2021 in Miami. EFE/Ana Mengotti

An Italian diver and former naval officer is set to auction off a corroded 15th-century bell that he says - with documentary proof in hand - rang aboard Christopher Columbus' flagship Santa Maria and is the only remaining object from the Genoese navigator's first voyage to the Americas.

"If Michael Jackson's white socks were sold for millions of dollars, how is the only artifact remaining from the voyage of the discovery of the Americas not going to be sold?" Roberto Mazzara said in an interview with Efe at a hotel in Miami.