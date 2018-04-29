A handout photo made available by Sergio Bolzonello's Press Office shows Centre-left candidate Sergio Bolzonello (L) voting in the regional elections of Friuli-Venezia Giulia at a polling station in Pordenone, Italy, Apr. 29,l 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGIO BOLZONELLO PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Massimiliano Fedriga's Press Office shows Centre-right candidate Massimiliano Fedriga voting in the regional elections of Friuli-Venezia Giulia at a polling station in Trieste, Italy, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMILIANO FEDRIGA PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

Voters in the northeastern Italian region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia on Sunday came out to elect a local government in what has been billed as a bellwether ballot almost two months after an inconclusive general election.

Just over 1 million eligible voters in this region bordering Slovenia and Austria were called to the polls, with Massimiliano Fedriga of the far-right Northern League (LN) predicted to take the lead while running on a coalition ticket backed by sympathetic allies Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy.