Voters in the northeastern Italian region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia on Sunday came out to elect a local government in what has been billed as a bellwether ballot almost two months after an inconclusive general election.
Just over 1 million eligible voters in this region bordering Slovenia and Austria were called to the polls, with Massimiliano Fedriga of the far-right Northern League (LN) predicted to take the lead while running on a coalition ticket backed by sympathetic allies Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy.