Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after delivering his speech for the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, China, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG / POOL

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L), Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) arrive for the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, China, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech for the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, China, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG / POOL

Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, said on Friday that the Belt and Road Initiative, a massive investment and construction project spearheaded by China, is an opportunity to tackle potential risks from countries intent on launching trade wars.

The development strategy aims to connect Asia with Africa, the Middle East and Europe via land and maritime networks.