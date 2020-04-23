Filipino fishermen on boats maneuver next to the Chinese Navy vessel, Handan (Hull 579), as it enters the Port of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

An aerial view of the Subi reef, one of the tiny islands being claimed by China in the disputed South China Sea, photographed through an aircraft's window on Apr. 21, 2017 (reissued on Jul. 16, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

China has allegedly been using its "mask diplomacy" - donating healthcare materials and deploying medical personnel to various countries during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic - as a smokescreen to silently expand its presence in the disputed waters of South China sea.

While the world focuses on dealing with the pandemic and preparing for what is being touted as the worst economic crisis in decades, Beijing is using the distraction to continue its military expansion, having established two new districts in the disputed territories, a move that irked its neighbors, especially the Philippines and Vietnam. EFE-EPA