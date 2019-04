A man stands near a poster of Israeli Prime Minister Chairman of the Likud Party Benjamin Netanyahu during his tour at the Mahane Yehuda market at final stage of his election campaign in Jerusalem, Israel, Apr. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister and Chairman of the Likud Party Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with supporters as he tours the Mahane Yehuda market with his wife during the final stage of his election campaign in Jerusalem, Israel, Apr. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday went to greet supporters at a popular market in central Jerusalem on the eve of a hotly-contested general election.

Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, the main cog in a bloc of right-wing parties, appeared relaxed during his visit to the Machane Yedhuda market but is set to face an election challenge from a coalition of centrists, the Blue and White movement fronted by Beni Gantz.