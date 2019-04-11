A file photograph showing British Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow (C) arriving at the west door of Canterbury Cathedral, in the county of Kent, south east England for the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby's inauguration service, 21 March 2013. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The speaker of the United Kingdom's lower house of parliament, who is known for sporting colorful neckties and has attracted attention across the globe for his loud calls bringing lawmakers to order, has said his country does not face a constitutional crisis but rather a political challenge when it comes to tackling the Brexit deadlock.

John Bercow spoke with Efe about his role as "referee" in the House of Commons at a time when the nation is in the throes of a crisis, with Prime Minister Theresa May having managed to secure another extension to the deadline for her country to leave the European Union: Oct. 31.