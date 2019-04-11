The speaker of the United Kingdom's lower house of parliament, who is known for sporting colorful neckties and has attracted attention across the globe for his loud calls bringing lawmakers to order, has said his country does not face a constitutional crisis but rather a political challenge when it comes to tackling the Brexit deadlock.
John Bercow spoke with Efe about his role as "referee" in the House of Commons at a time when the nation is in the throes of a crisis, with Prime Minister Theresa May having managed to secure another extension to the deadline for her country to leave the European Union: Oct. 31.